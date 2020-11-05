UAlbany Women’s Hoops Talk Schedule Release

Albany, N.Y. — UAlbany released basketball schedules at the start of the week, giving the women dates to circle as they continue to prep for the season.

Notably, they’re staying close by. The women don’t have to leave the state before conference play begins.

“I’m really excited we have most of our games other than home versus Central Connecticut against New York state teams because I think that gives us the best chance to make sure that we’re staying in line with the CDC and the institution’s policies for the COVID for New York state,” head coach Colleen Mullen said.

“I do think there’s going to be some big challenges, especially having three road games, but hopefully that will prepare us for those early conference games December 19th and 20th,” Mullen added.

The Albany Cup matchup comes early this season, with the crosstown showdown against Siena slated for December 2nd at SEFCU Arena in what should be a great tune up for both teams before hitting conference play.

“It brought a lot of energy last year and I think it’s exciting for the community and the capital region and it’s also a safe game for us,” Mullen said. “We look at that as something that, some game that’s safe. There’s not a lot of travel, it’s right here in Albany.”

“That’s definitely a game that all of us talk about with Siena,” senior guard Khepera Stokes said. “It’s a rival game so that’s definitely something exciting.”

“The energy and excitement is great and that’s a type of game with that type of pressure and that type of visibility that prepares them for conference play,” Mullen said.

Mullen also mentioned the possibility of a second matchup between the two this season should other games get cancelled.

