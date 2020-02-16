UAlbany Women’s Basketball Falls to Maine, 65-44

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Closing out a two-game home stand, the UAlbany women’s basketball team fell to Maine by a score of 65-44. With the victory, the Black Bears have won six straight against the Great Danes.



After a back and forth contest to begin the game, the Black Bears outscored the Great Danes in the final three quarters. Schecter and Kantzy paced the offense for UAlbany, but ultimately four Black Bears ended up notching double-digits, surging the team to victory.



Kantzy got the Great Danes off to a quick start with a layup 18 seconds into the game. Maine responded back with a three-pointer, and the teams began the trend of trading points moving forward. Haegerstrand gave UAlbany the lead back at 8-7 with a field goal in the paint at the 6:33 mark, but the Black Bears continued to respond. Schecter knotted the game up at 12 with 2:20 remaining with a jumper, but Maine answered with five straight points to lead 17-12. The Great Danes answered with a 5-0 run of their own highlighted with a Kantzy three-pointer at the buzzer, knotting the contest up at 17 heading into the second.



In the second, the back and forth trend continued between the two teams. Neither team led by more than two points up until the 4:37 mark. After being knotted up at 25, the Black Bears closed out the quarter on a 9-0 run, pushing their lead up to 34-25 heading into halftime.



The Great Danes got off to strong start to begin third with layups from Haegerstrand and Khepera Stokes to cut the Maine lead to 34-29 at the 8:43 mark. Maine responded with four straight points, and stretched advantage to seven and nine points for most of the quarter. An Izzy Om field goal outside the paint trimmed the Maine lead to 40-35 at the 3:51 mark, but Black Bears ended the quarter on a 7-2 run, and led 47-37 heading into the fourth.



The Black Bears continued its scoring in the fourth, notching a jumper to extend their lead to 49-37. Haegerstrand responded with a field goal in the paint at the 8:56 mark to trim the deficit to 10, but Maine proceeded to go on an 8-0 run and ultimately held on for the win.