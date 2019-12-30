Ualbany women’s basketball comes up short to Monmouth

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The UAlbany women’s basketball team were hoping to snap a three-game losing streak Sunday night but came up short to Monmouth.

Alexi Schecter led the way with 11 points and seven rebounds, Amanda Kantzy recorded eight points and tied a career high with 10 rebounds.

The hawks would hold UA to six points in the second quarter and four in the third, outscoring The Great Danes 41-22 in the last three.

UAlbany will open America East play on January 2nd with a 4-9 overall record.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play