The UAlbany women’s basketball team were hoping to snap a three-game losing streak Sunday night but came up short to Monmouth.
Alexi Schecter led the way with 11 points and seven rebounds, Amanda Kantzy recorded eight points and tied a career high with 10 rebounds.
The hawks would hold UA to six points in the second quarter and four in the third, outscoring The Great Danes 41-22 in the last three.
UAlbany will open America East play on January 2nd with a 4-9 overall record.
Ualbany women’s basketball comes up short to Monmouth
