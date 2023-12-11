ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The UAlbany women are coming off a win at home against Marist, but now they turn their attention to Dartmouth.

Currently, the Great Danes are riding a three-game winning streak and aim to make it four against Big Green. Last season, Albany topped Big Green 73-45 in Hanover but this season UAlbany will be hosting.

Big Green is riding a two-game winning streak with their last win coming against Merrimack. Despite that, the Great Danes are ready for what should be a good match-up that will test their skills in the paint.

“They’re coming off a good stretch of wins and we know they think they’re playing their best basketball right now, so it’s going to be huge for us to come and really put our foot on the gas and contain them and get the stops we need early,” said senior forward Helene Haegerstrand.

Last season Haegerstrand dropped 18 points in UAlbany’s win over Dartmouth, along with five boards.

Head coach Colleen Mullen believes that Big Green’s stature on the floor will pose a challenge for her team, however, she believes they’ll be up for the challenge.

“Already they’ve outshined their year from last year and Linda Cimino their new head coach has done a terrific job at getting them prepared,” Mullen said. “They started 6’3, 6’4, so with a nice high-low game and just some length so, I think that we really need to key in on that and defend them and just play our game. You know we want to feel good about our pace on the offensive end. We want to feel like we’re moving the ball and we’re going side to side and we’re making Dartmouth defend us.”

Game time is set for Tuesday, December 12, at 7 p.m.