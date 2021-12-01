UAlbany turns defense into offense in win over Bryant

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The UAlbany women’s basketball team topped Bryant 60-34 Wednesday night. The Great Danes improve to 2-3 on the season.
COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “I am so proud of the way our team responded tonight. This game was a statement game for us, and I am happy with the way we played together. We knew Bryant was a tough, scrappy team and our defensive pressure was consistent all night.”
KEY STATS
- Redshirt-sophomore Morgan Haney led the team with 13 points, going 5-11 from the field and 2-4 outside the arc.
- Sophomore Kayla Cooper owned the team’s highest efficiency score tallying eight points, six rebounds, three steals, and 1 assist.
- Senior Lucia Decortes shot a team-high 80% going 4-5 from the field.
- Junior Helene Haegerstrand made both of her basket attempts from outside the arc, going 4-7 from the field, to compile the team’s runner-up 10 total points.
- Freshman Koi Sims led the team defense, totaling seven rebounds including a team-high four offensive rebounds.
- Senior Ellen Hahne tallied a team-high four assists.
- Three Great Danes garnered three steals – Haney, Coopers, and Sims.
- All 13 UAlbany student-athletes saw time with 29 points coming from the Great Dane bench.
- As a team, the Great Danes outshot the Bulldogs, 40.4%-30%.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Bulldogs opened the game with an 8-0 advantage but the Great Danes tallied 12 unanswered points to take the lead.
- Helene Haegerstrand finished the quarter with five more UAlbany points to earn the team a 17-10 lead.
- The Great Danes opened the second quarter with eight straight points, holding Bryant off for the first three minutes of the quarter.
- About midway through the quarter, the Bulldogs closed to lead to nine but UAlbany went on an 8-2 scoring run to take back a 13-point lead, 35-20.
- The Great Danes allowed just six Bryant points in the third quarter, all of which were scored before the clock hit 7:30.
- UAlbany tallied another scoring run, totaling 13 unanswered points to lead 50-28 with seven and a half minutes left in the fourth quarter.
- The Great Danes went on to score 10 points in their remaining time to take the game, 60-34.
NEXT: The Great Danes will head to Colgate for a Sunday afternoon contest on December 5.
