UAlbany turns defense into offense in win over Bryant

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- With an increase in COVID cases over the past couple months in Warren County, it’s been all hands on deck for its local health department. Now, with the Omicron variant being found in the United States, they are preparing for its spread to New York by trying to get as many people as possible to get vaccinated.

"Obviously, this is concerning that something that’s more transmissible than the Delta variant, which has been the bane of our existence this summer and fall, you get a little concerned," said Don Lehman, Warren County Director of Public Affairs.