UAlbany temporarily suspends men’s basketball activities

ALBANY, N.Y. – With the season set to begin in three-and-a-half weeks, Will Brown and the UAlbany men’s basketball team is facing a scare that could shut the program down for 14 days, and limit contact for 21. The athletic department released the following statement on Wednesday:

“UAlbany has temporarily suspended all men’s basketball activities. The Athletic Department took this action after it learned on Tuesday that an individual associated with the men’s team was part of a pool of tests that came back presumptively positive for COVID-19 during routine pooled surveillance testing.



This action is being taken out of an abundance of caution while the University awaits the results of diagnostic testing to confirm the result. The individual is currently in isolation, and no other teams’ activities are affected at this time. A determination on a resumption of basketball activity will be made pending additional test results.



This is an example of the University’s pooled testing program working as designed to detect potential positive cases among asymptomatic people in hopes of preventing numerous other subsequent infections. To date, the University’s pooled testing program has analyzed more than 18,500 saliva samples with a presumed positivity rate of about 0.5%.”

As Brown explained by phone on Tuesday, if the person currently in isolation is, in fact, COVID-19 positive, then the entire team would have to quarantine for 14 days, according to the NCAA guideline. There’s no way to test out of the quarantine, so the team would be sidelined at least for two weeks. Then there would be a re-acclamation period for seven days before full contact would be permitted.

That means the Great Danes could be facing a scenario where they’ll only be back to full contact practices three days before the season is set to tip off.