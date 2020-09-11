UAlbany suspends athletic activities indefinitely

ALBANY, N.Y. – Within the last 24 hours, the University at Albany in conjunction with the Albany County Department of Health announced a spike in Covid-19 cases within the campus community.



“As a result of a cluster of positive COVID-19 tests within our student athlete population, we are indefinitely pausing all athletic-related activities,” said Director of Athletics Mark Benson . “Effective immediately, we also will shift to weekly pool testing of all student athletes as we continue to work with University leadership and the Albany County Department of Health to isolate and quarantine all impacted students.”



Benson added, “The health and safety of our student athletes, staff, campus and greater community remains our number one priority. It’s imperative that we all learn from this and follow the policies in place relative to COVID-19 to ensure that we are responsible community members.



Our top priority today, tomorrow and for as long as necessary must be taking the appropriate steps to stop the spread of this virus. Until then, it is premature to talk about a timeline for a resumption of athletic activities or competition.”



For up-to-date information regarding Covid-19 cases on the University at Albany campus, please visit www.albany.edu/covid-19