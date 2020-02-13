Interactive Radar

UAlbany Men’s Lacrosse To Open Its Season Againt #12 Cornell

The UAlbany Men’s lacrosse team is one of three teams in the America East that hasn’t started its season yet.

The Great Danes have been working hard leading up to their first game though. This will be the first time in 20 years that UA sets to host a season opener.

Four the past four years, the Great Danes faced-off against rivals, Syracuse, but for the first time, the purple and gold will host twelfth ranked Cornell Saturday afternoon.

