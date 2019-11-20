UAlbany men’s basketball overcomes slow start to avoid upset

The UAlbany men’s basketball team overcame 12 first-half turnovers against SUNY Potsdam Tuesday night to avoid the upset against the DIII Bears. The Great Danes picked up their second win of the season with the 78-52 victory.

Cameron Healy led all scorers with 15 points. Ahmad Clark chipped in 14, as 11 different Great Danes scored in the win. UAlbany shot 43.5 percent from three-point range.

Kendall Lauderdale made his first career start in place of the injured Adam Lulka. Antonio Rizzuto made his first start of the season. Head Coach Will Brown opted to bring Romani Hansen off the bench to take some pressure off the transfer from Savannah State. He had nine points, eight rebounds, and four blocks in 21 minutes.

The Great Danes will now prepare for the Bobcats Invitational, where they’ll play three games in three days beginning on Friday.

