ALBANY, N.Y. – In light of the full-campus pause, the University at Albany men’s basketball program has adjusted its schedule for the upcoming 2020-21 season.
The season opener, originally scheduled for November 28 against Marist at SEFCU Arena, has been cancelled. Additionally, the men will no longer participate in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament at Mohegan Sun. The Great Danes were scheduled to play Drexel and Quinnipiac on December 3 and 4.
The men’s team has not practiced since November 2 since a pooled test returned a presumptive positive within the team. A surge in cases within the university community initiated the protocols for a full pause, in line with SUNY guidelines, beginning on November 10.
Due to current New York State COVID-19 guidelines, fan attendance at sporting events is prohibited. UAlbany Athletics is committed to adhering to these guidelines, but will monitor the situation closely in the event any change allows fan attendance at SEFCU Arena this winter. Should current restrictions lift, the department will be in communication regarding how to secure tickets for the upcoming 2020-21 season.
UAlbany men’s basketball announces schedule changes
ALBANY, N.Y. – In light of the full-campus pause, the University at Albany men’s basketball program has adjusted its schedule for the upcoming 2020-21 season.