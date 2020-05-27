UAlbany football ranked 24th in HERO Sports Preseason Poll

LOUDONVILLE, NY – The winningest coach in Siena Softball history, Bill Lajeunesse has retired following 14 years with the program including the past 10 seasons as head coach. Lajeunesse won exactly 200 games during his decorated decade-long tenure at the helm of the Saints, and guided the Green and Gold to nine of the 10 winningest seasons in the program’s 45-year history.

“I really enjoyed my time at Siena, and am thankful for the opportunity that John D’Argenio gave me to be a Division I head coach,” reflected Lajeunesse. “I think we did a good job of building Siena Softball into one of the top-tier programs in the MAAC, and I’m proud of all that we accomplished. It’s a reflection of the commitment and all the hard work that our student athletes put in. They bought into what we were trying to do, while setting and achieving goals for themselves which in turn led to team success. We were fortunate to have some great student athletes help us change the mindset and lead by example when we took over, which laid the foundation and set a standard for our success. I really appreciate all of our student athletes both past and present, and thank them as well as my assistant coaches over the years Abby Arceneaux and Casey Bump for what they all gave to this program to get it where it is today.”