ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The UAlbany Field Hockey Team won this year’s America East Championship title on November 6. The Great Danes took down Stanford in a shootout to claim the crown.

According to the America East website, the Great Danes were second to score in the championship game, tying it up at 1-1 in the fourth quarter. Neither team could finish it off in regulation time, leading the game into overtime. After both teams held their own in two seven-on-seven overtime periods, a shootout commenced.

America East reports UAlbany made both of its shootout attempts with Stanford missing it’s second giving the Great Danes the advantage. Great Danes Goalkeeper Hannah Mangan was in the cage for the shootout after playing the entirety of the regulation game and both overtimes. America East writes UAlbany player Alison Smisdon scored allowing the Great Danes to have a 3-1 advantage. When the Cardinals were unable to score another, Great Danes player Julia Rodijk displayed dodging skills around Standford Goalkeeper Daisy Ford and scored with a reverse shot into the cage solidifying the win.

UAlbany will face Michigan in Ann Arbor on Friday, November 11 at noon for the first round of the D1 NCAA field hockey tournament. According to the UAlbany website, the Great Danes are yet to obtain a win against Michigan seeing as the last three match ups have gone in Michigan’s favor.