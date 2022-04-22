Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A tight first half gives way to a breakout second for the Great Danes to knock off NJIT by a final score of 16-6, clinching their spot in the 2022 America East Tournament.



Key Stats

Amos Whitcomb scored four goals

UAlbany outscored NJIT 12-3 in the second half

UAlbany outshot NJIT 50-29, and won 42 ground balls to NJIT’s 21

Head Coach Scott Marr : “We played some young kids tonight who had not seen much action this year and I thought we were tentative in the first half. But once we settled in and played faster, we created a lot of good looks in the second half. Regan Endres did a fantastic job at the X and our defense was solid all night.”



How it Happened

Darien LaPietro kicked off scoring for the Great Danes for the evening, unassisted with 11:42 remaining in the first quarter. NJIT tied the game at one with 9:26 to go, before Teioshontathe McComber and Graydon Hogg scored back-to-back, but seven minutes apart, to take a 3-1 lead at the end of the quarter.

NJIT tied the game at three with 5:09 left in the second by scoring the first two goals of the quarter. Parker Emmett, with 4:29 before halftime, notched the first goal of his career to give UAlbany a 4-3 lead heading into the break.

, with 4:29 before halftime, notched the first goal of his career to give UAlbany a 4-3 lead heading into the break. The low-scoring first half gave way to an offensive explosion for the Great Danes after halftime. After NJIT scored two of the first three goals of the third, the second of which coming with 10:28 remaining, UAlbany rolled off a six-goal run to close the quarter and take an 11-5 lead into the fourth. Of UAlbany’s first 10 goals, nine players contributed, with Hogg representing UAlbany’s lone multi-scorer at the time. Additionally, during this stretch, senior Declan Palandjian scored his first career goal, one of three Great Danes to do so during the game, with Emmett and later Sam Swingruber in the fourth.

scored his first career goal, one of three Great Danes to do so during the game, with Emmett and later in the fourth. NJIT ended UAlbany’s long run with their final goal of the game with 13:14 remaining to close within five. The Great Danes ended the game on a 5-0 run, including three from Amos Whitcomb in the game’s final 10:47.

in the game’s final 10:47. The win over the Highlanders, UAlbany’s first trip to Newark in program history, clinched the Great Danes spot in the 2022 America East Tournament, their 10th-straight postseason appearance.

Next: UAlbany visits #10 Yale to close its 2022 road slate on Sunday, April 24.