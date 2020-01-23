Track & Field Visits The Armory for Columbia Challenge

Cameron Healy sets a single-game scoring record with 41 points in a dominating victory over UMass Lowell to move into a share of first place in the America East.

Cameron Healy scored 41 points Wednesday night against UMass Lowell, setting the University at Albany men's basketball program record for a single game. He surpassed the previous record of 40 points, scored by David Nichols on March 1, 2017 in the America East Tournament against Hartford in SEFCU Arena, and by Gary Holway against Utica on February 27, 1957.

Healy also surpassed the single-game scoring record of 39 points against an America East regular-season opponent, set on February 16, 2003 by Jamar Wilson at New Hampshire.

UAlbany's 101 points on the night were just seven off their all-time high-water mark of 108, reached twice in program history. Wednesday's total was the most in a single-game since the Great Danes scored 102 at home against Oneonta on November 20, 2017.

Last season, the Great Danes lost both meetings with the Riverhawks, and suffered their most lopsided defeat of the season in the second matchup against them, falling 86-54 at SEFCU Arena. In their first meeting since that game, UAlbany turned the tables on their opponent, winning by 26, 101-75.

UMass Lowell shot 8-11 to start the game, but never led by more than four all night. The Riverhawks boasted the highest-scoring and most accurate offense in the America East, averaging 76.1 points per game on a shooting rate of .458. The Riverhawks also featured the America East's leading scorer in Christian Lutete, who averaged 20.9 points per game and also led the conference with a .536 field goal percentage. Two other Lowell players also shot .500 or higher on the season entering Wednesday's game.

Lowell led by four with 11:05 remaining in the first half before UAlbany went on an 8-0 run to take a 23-20 lead. The Danes went up by as many as five before UMass Lowell came back to tie the game at 27 with 6:37 to go in the first. Healy quickly put UAlbany back on top with a three-pointer, his third of the game, extending his made-threes streak to 52 games.

The Great Danes soon led by as many as 11 before taking a nine-point lead into the break, despite the Riverhawks shooting 57.1% from three and 48.3% overall. Healy already had 19 points on 6-10 shooting, including 4-6 from three. UAlbany had outscored Lowell 5-0 in transition in the first half, and the Great Dane defense had held Lutete to just seven points.

Lowell scored the first five points of the second half, closing to within four, the closest they would come for the rest of the night. UAlbany scored the next five points to go back up nine and slowly started pulling away from there. With 16:32 left in the second, Romani Hansen wrangled an offensive rebound off a missed three from Healy and scored on the put-back layup to give the Danes another double-digit lead.

By 11:56 remaining, Healy put UAlbany up 21 after a fast break layup. With 7:24 to go, Healy drained another three, tying his career-high 31 points. One minute later, Healy gave UAlbany its largest lead of the night, 31 points, with another three, setting a new career-high in scoring.

Healy's record-setter came on a jumper in the paint with 2:42 to go, his 40th and 41st points of the game. It is the second-highest individual scoring game in the America East this season, behind only Lutete's 51 scored at LIU on November 8.

UAlbany eclipsed the 100-point barrier with a driving layup from senior walk-on Nick Fruscio, who notched his first points since scoring three against SUNY Potsdam on November 19.

Healy scored 22 points in the second half to hit 41 for the night. He finished 13-23 from the floor, 8-14 from three, and a perfect 7-7 from the line. Behind Healy, Ahmad Clark scored 15 points with six assists, and Hansen scored 12 with seven rebounds. For the game, UAlbany shot 52.9% and 48.1% from three. The Great Danes outscored the Riverhawks 17-4 in second chance points, 25-12 off of turnovers, and 38-16 off the bench. UAlbany's 59 points in the second half also set a new program record, besting the 57 they scored in the second half on December 2, 2017 against Colgate.

Wednesday's victory sees UAlbany improve to 4-1 in America East play and into a share of first place with Vermont, who narrowly defeated Maine Wednesday evening, 59-57 in Bangor. The Great Danes welcome the Catamounts to SEFCU Arena for this year's Big Purple Growl on Saturday, February 1.

Next: UAlbany hosts Hartford on Saturday, January 25. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.