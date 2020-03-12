Tortora Records Her 100th Career Assist in 20-10 Victory Over Siena

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the 17th-straight game, the University at Albany women’s lacrosse team has defeated Siena, remaining undefeated against their Crosstown Rival. Wednesday’s game was highlighted by senior midfielder Sam Tortora recording her 100th career assist, becoming the first player in program history to reach the milestone.



“I think that the only reason I have assists is because of my teammates. If they’re not putting the goals away, the assists don’t mean anything. It’s obviously helping us win a little bit so I’m happy to do whatever I can to get the win.” Sam Tortora — Senior Midfielder

Kyla Zapolski put UAlbany on the board within the first minute of play, unassisted. Siena scored the next two to go up 2-1 with 25:56 left in the first half. Ally Alliegro scored back-to-back goals, 12 minutes apart, to put the Great Danes back on top.



“Today was a great game. The team was really excited and brought a lot of energy. I thought the defense played really well, as they have all season, and they made some great stops and pushed the transition.” Katie Rowan-Thomson — Head Coach

Siena scored twice in three minutes on free position attempts to take a 4-3 lead with 8:12 to go before halftime. Sarah Falk, netting her first goal of the game, tied the game at four just under 90 seconds later.



Alliegro scored her third goal of the first half with 1:41 to go, igniting a three-goal UAlbany tun that gave the Great Danes a 7-5 lead heading into the break. Tortora, who entered the game as the program’s all-time leader with 96 career assists, recorded two in the first half.



Siena scored right away following the start of the second half to cut UAlbany’s lead to one. UAlbany rolled off the next two, from Abby Stack and Julia Imbo, before Siena scored again, making the score 9-7 with 26:02 to go.



Zapolski, from Alliegro, put UAlbany up three with 24:32 to go.



Tortora reached 100 career assists by setting up two-straight UAlbany goals in 34 seconds. Her 100th saw Madison Conway find the back of the net with 21:59 to go, putting UAlbany up 12-7.



Siena ended UAlbany’s run with 18:41 to go, before Falk scored two-straight to put UAlbany up 14-8. Siena scored again, before UAlbany rolled off the next three, capped off by Tortora scoring her first and only goal of the game with 4:59 remaining to give the Great Danes a 17-10 lead.



After Siena scored with 4:21 to go, UAlbany scored the final three goals of the game, from Abby Stack, Teagan Canning, and Julianna Saggese, to clinch a 20-10 victory. The win was UAlbany’s 17th in 17 meetings against Siena.



Falk came off the bench and finished with a team-high five goals, including four in the second half. Tortora recorded five total assists to go with her one goal, and currently has 101 career assists. Alliegro, who scored three goals with four assists in the Danes’ last game, scored four goals with four assists against Siena. Zapolski finished with a hat trick, and Imbo and Stack each scored twice. Nine Great Danes contributed to UAlbany’s 20 goals, and 12 players recorded at least one point.



Next: UAlbany’s game against #7 Dartmouth originally scheduled for Sunday, March 15 has been cancelled. The next game on the Great Danes’ schedule is Wednesday, March 18 at Delaware.