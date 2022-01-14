Third-period surge propels Union over St. Lawrence

CANTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Trailing 2-1 going into the third period, the Union College men’s hockey team mounted a thrilling comeback, scoring twice in the final period to down the host St. Lawrence University, 3-2, Friday night at Appleton Arena.

First-year Andrew Seaman led the way for the Dutchmen with a two-point night, scoring the game-winning goal in the third period and assisting on sophomore Gleb Murtazin’s game-tying goal. Sophomore Liam Robertson scored his team-leading 10th point of the season in the opening stanza with senior Josh Kosack picking up the primary assist, extending his point streak to two games. Sophomores Nic Petruolo and Chaz Smedsrud and first-year Caden Villegas also earned points in the victory.

St. Lawrence found the back of the net at 10:09 of the first period. Cameron Buhl fired a shot from the slot that bounced off the stick of a Union defender and into the net. The Dutchmen were quick to respond, scoring the equalizer 2:36 later. Kosack sent the puck towards the net from the right-wing circle and Robertson redirected it into the net to knot the game at one.

The tie would not last as St. Lawrence scored the lone goal in the second period. On a delayed Union penalty, St. Lawrence pulled goaltender Francis Boisvert for the extra attacker. Justin Paul found an open net with junior Connor Murphy out of position and put the puck home to give the Saints a 2-1 lead.

The Dutchmen were not done as they came out of the locker room in the third period and immediately put pressure on the Saints. Union scored the equalizer at 13:49 of the third frame as Seaman redirected Petrulo’s shot from the blue line, finding Murtazin, who buried it into an open net.

Less than three minutes later, Seaman scored the game-winning goal. Villegas snuck a pass in front of a St. Lawrence defender to Smedsrud. Boisvert deflected Smedsrud’s shot, but couldn’t control the rebound as Seaman sent the puck over the goaltender’s shoulder and in. The Saints made one final push on the powerplay late in the third period, but the Dutchmen held on to close out the win.

For the first time this season, Union outshot an opponent, leading the Saints 35-32, including 16 shots in the final stanza. The 35 shots on goal is a season-high for the Dutchmen.

Murphy was solid between the pipes, making 30 saves to improve to 6-9-2 on the season. Boisvert stopped 32 shots in his season debut for the Saints.

Union will head to Potsdam, N.Y. to play Clarkson University tomorrow. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Cheel Arena.