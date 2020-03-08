NEW HAVEN, Conn. (NEWS10) – The Union College men’s hockey team will head to a game three in the first round of ECAC Hockey playoffs after suffering a 4-1 defeat to Yale on Saturday night at Ingalls Rink.
Union scored in the first six minutes of the game, thanks to an unassisted goal from Matt Allen. Despite holding the early lead, however, the Dutchmen were unable to find the back of the net for the remainder of the game.
Yale had a strong counterattack in the second period, but the Bulldogs finally broke through in the third period, scoring four unanswered for the win.
Just 1:02 into the third period, the Bulldogs scored their first goal of the postseason to tie the game up. They would then take the lead just a minute later, and then add two more goals in the final five minutes of play.
Third period derails Union playoff advance
