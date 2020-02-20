Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The UAlbany men’s lacrosse team dropped their season opener against 12th ranked Cornell on Saturday.
This was The Great Danes first home opener to start the season in 20 years and the first time not playing against Syracuse.
The Purple and Gold scored only four goals in the first three quarters. Head Coach Scott Marr said the struggled to get into a rhythm early on, the weather certainly played a factor. The Capital Region saw its lowest temperature of the month on Saturday. Marr said he’s still proud of how his team fought through the cold.
UA was out-shot 50-37 and out ground balled 49-32 and Marr said that’s the first thing he addressed with his team in the first practice after the loss.
The UAlbany men’s lacrosse working on fixing mistakes
Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The UAlbany men’s lacrosse team dropped their season opener against 12th ranked Cornell on Saturday.