SUNY Schenectady cancels all spring athletics

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Schenectady announced they are cancelling all spring 2021 intercollegiate athletic activities due to COVID-19. As the college continues to monitor COVID cases on-campus and in the local region, it has made this decision in an attempt to protect all student-athletes and coaches.

This decision impacts the men’s baseball and women’s crew teams.

“Safety remains our top priority at SUNY Schenectady and this decision is consistent with our commitment to the safety and well-being of our students, coaches, and the community,” said Dr. Steady Moono, president of SUNY Schenectady.

SUNY Schenectady is part of the National Junior College Athletics Association Region III Conference.