SUNY Schenectady cancels all spring athletics

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SUNY Schenectady Entrance

SUNY Schenectady Entrance

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Schenectady announced they are cancelling all spring 2021 intercollegiate athletic activities due to COVID-19. As the college continues to monitor COVID cases on-campus and in the local region, it has made this decision in an attempt to protect all student-athletes and coaches.

This decision impacts the men’s baseball and women’s crew teams. 

“Safety remains our top priority at SUNY Schenectady and this decision is consistent with our commitment to the safety and well-being of our students, coaches, and the community,” said Dr. Steady Moono, president of SUNY Schenectady.  

SUNY Schenectady is part of the National Junior College Athletics Association Region III Conference. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report