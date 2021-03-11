SUNY Cobleskill, SUNY Polytechnic, others cleared to resume spring sports

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced on Wednesday that six SUNY colleges across three athletic conferences have been cleared to safely resume intercollegiate sports this spring. The schools can resume baseball, basketball (fall sport for special spring season), golf, lacrosse, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field, and volleyball.
The approval will allow more than 1,400 students from the following colleges to compete:
- Allegheny Mountain Conference
- Alfred State College
- Northeastern Athletic Conference
- SUNY Morrisville
- North Atlantic Conference
- SUNY Canton
- SUNY Cobleskill
- SUNY Delhi
- SUNY Polytechnic Institute
“I’ve heard from many student-athletes that it has been difficult being off the playing field over the past year,” said Chancellor Malatras. “They have done a tremendous job keeping each other safe from COVID, and with our health and safety guidance in place, we are pleased to be expanding and restarting athletic competitions for more of our colleges.”
With input from University Presidents, athletic department administrators, coaches, trainers, and student-athletes, SUNY established a series of safety protocols for the schools to abide by. All plans must include:
- Endorsement from the respective local health department
- 100% weekly testing of all student-athletes
- Student-athletes must be tested within three days of departure for away competitions
- Student-athletes, coaching staff members, medical staff, officials, and media members must be masked at all times, except athletes during active competition or practice
- All schools must have COVID-19 symptom screening tools for home and visiting teams
- If an individual has COVID-19 symptoms en route to a competition, the team must return to its home campus
- If someone presents COVID-19 symptoms during a competition, that event must be stopped immediately
- No handshakes, group celebrations, or pre-game or post-game interaction with opposing teams
- No eating on buses, and reduced bus capacity
- No spectators