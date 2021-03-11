SUNY Cobleskill, SUNY Polytechnic, others cleared to resume spring sports

Atlantic City, N.J. (NEWS10) — The Siena Women's Basketball season came to a close on Wednesday afternoon, as the Green and Gold fell to the Marist Red Foxes by a final score of 63-55 in the Quarterfinal round of the 2021 Hercules Tires MAAC Basketball Championships. Siena was led by a 13-point effort from junior Margo Peterson, as she went 4-for-8 from the floor including a 3-for-6 mark from behind the arc. Graduate student Isis Young added 11 points and four assists, while junior Lala Watts turned in a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds. It is the second straight season the Saints' season has ended in the quarterfinals. Marist got a 20-point performance from Sarah Barcello, and a double-double from Willow Duffel. Duffel would sport a 14 point, 14 rebound stat line in addition to four assists. Trinasia Kennedy was also in double-figures for the Red Foxes with 10 points. The Saints found their hot hand early, as Siena would shoot 54 percent in the first frame. Both Peterson and Young hit a pair of three pointers, totaling a 4-for-5 clip from downtown. It would be a 19-13 lead for the Saints after the first 10 minutes. Marist would find their rhythm in the second quarter, as they put up 14-2 run and take the lead. The Saints would hit a scoring drought over a four-minute span before Watts scores with 28 seconds to play in the half. Marist would grab a bucket in the closing seconds, as they took the 32-30 lead at the half. Siena's scoring drought would continue into the third quarter, as they only scored eight points to Marist's 23. That would lead to a 55-38 score heading into the fourth. However, the Saints would run off seven straight points to open the quarter, cutting the Red Fox lead to 10. Siena continued to grind, as Young hit a three-pointer with 2:47 to play to bring it back to a single-digit deficit at seven. In the ensuing possession, Brown would find Marilena Gerostergiou for a layup, bringing to just a five-point game. However, it would be the final bucket for the Saints, as they would go 0-for-4 in their chances in the final minute. The Green and Gold would win the rebounding battle 40-35, and were able to convert 18 second-chance points.