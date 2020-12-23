SU at North Carolina men’s basketball game postponed

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSYR) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball game at North Carolina January 2 has been postponed.

The Atlantic Coast Conference made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. SU’s game at Wake Forest scheduled for December 30 had already been postponed.

The SU men’s basketball season is on pause, after positive tests among members of the Buffalo men’s basketball team. SU hosted Buffalo at the Dome December 19.

As a result the team is in quarantine and contact tracing is underway as per ACC medical protocols.