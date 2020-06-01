Strong defense ahead for UAlbany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – UAlbany men’s basketball head coach Will Brown is building a new team from a distance.

The Great Danes graduated three seniors last season, one of which was Ahmad Clark.

Clark led the team in points, assists, minutes per game and starts. In the past several years, UA have had defenders that they were easily able to rely on.

Coach Brown is using this time to recruit virtually to fill the holes on his roster, which can be challenging but he’s getting it done.

He’s added two that we know, Jamel horton and CJ Kelly and of course he has a few returners and he said we can expect a strong defense next season.

“I think we would be much improved defensively on the perimeter,” Brown said, “and I also think we’ll be much improved offensively in regards to being able to create off the bounce.”

He added one thing he likes is that in all the guys he’s brought in, there’s not one weak defender and they’ll all bring some kind of toughness the team needs.