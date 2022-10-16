SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Skidmore College women’s soccer team suffered a minor blip Saturday afternoon in the midst of what has otherwise been another impressive season, losing to Rochester Institute of Technology 2-0 for the Thoroughbreds’ first conference loss of the year.

After reaching the Liberty League Tournament last year for the first time since 2018, Skidmore has responded in 2022 by posting a 7-1-3 record, and sat third in the league standings ahead of their matchup with the Tigers.

But it was a pair of second-half goals that sunk the Thoroughbreds Saturday.

Sam Halligan scored them both for the Tigers. She opened the scoring at 49:05 on a penalty kick and closed it in the 56 th minute on an unassisted tally after weaving through the box.

minute on an unassisted tally after weaving through the box. The defeat broke Skidmore’s seven-game unbeaten streak at home dating back to the final week of the 2021 regular season. It was also Skidmore’s first loss since its second game of the year, a nine-game span.

Skidmore drops to 7-2-3 and 2-1-3 in the Liberty League.

RIT is 9-2-2 and 3-2-1.

The visitors maintained an 18-7 edge in shots and a 7-3 advantage in shots on frame.

Kyra Russman-Araya , Paige Karl , and Liz Foley accounted for the Thoroughbred shots on goal.

, , and accounted for the Thoroughbred shots on goal. Claire Wolgast had four saves.

had four saves. NEXT UP: Skidmore will travel to St. Lawrence next Saturday, Oct. 22. The Thoroughbreds will play their final three regular season games on the road.

Saturday’s loss now knocks head coach Lacey Largeteau’s squad to the five-spot in the standings, but they still sit squarely in the playoff mix; the top six teams earn a bid to the postseason tournament.