Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In what may go down as the “Game of the Year” at Siena in 2021-22, the Siena Women’s Lacrosse fittingly got a final second goal from fifth-year Nicole McNeely as she capped a four-goal run in the final six minutes to defeat the Iona Gaels by a final score of 21-20.

With 4:53 to play in the second quarter, she would become the program’s all-time leader in points, and then went on to break the all-time goals record in the third quarter. In addition to McNeely’s career achievements, senior Mary Soures broke Siena’s program record for goals in a single game, scoring nine on the afternoon.

Siena’s 21 goals scored are tied for second most in a game in program history, and one off the record of 22 set in 22-5 win vs. Hartford on Mar. 13, 2019 at Hickey Field. The 41 combined goals scored between the Saints and Gaels are the highest combined scoring game in program history.

Soures finished with her nine goals for nine total points, while McNeely, junior Katy Wangsness, and freshman Grace Dobrzynski each finished with six. The six became a career-high for Wangsness and Dobrzynski. Kelsey Lane also scored three times with an assist.

Iona had Emily Stewart finish with seven points on the day with six goals and an assist. Kira Varada scored five times as well, while Emma Rippon and Gabriele Thornton each scored a hat trick as well.

Soures scored seven of her nine goals in the first half – another new Siena single-game record for a single half – as the game flew back and forth with 12 combined goals and a 6-all score after 10 minutes. The scoring continued to roll through the second quarter, with Siena using a 5-0 run to jump up to a 13-9 lead at the midway point.

The Gaels turned in eight of the next 10 goals in the game to start the second half to take a 17-15 lead one minute into the fourth quarter. The momentum stayed with the Gaels into the fourth, as they opened up a three-goal lead, 20-17, with 6:29 to play in the fourth.

From there, the Saints broke the streak as Amanda Nieman scored 28 seconds later to bring the Iona lead back to two. Soures then score a pair of goals just 66 seconds apart to then tie the game at 20-20 with 2:29 to play.

McNeely then played hero as the Saints gained possession with the shot clock off and the clock counting down. Siena began to move with under 20 seconds to play, and got a shot from Wangsness with around 10 seconds to play as the shot went high. Dobrzynski then restarted up the play quck off the end line, and found McNeely in front with three seconds to play. McNeely finished with a goal, sending the Saints home with the win.

The Saints return to action on Wednesday, Mar. 30 at 4 p.m. when they head south to Poughkeepsie to take on the Marist Red Foxes.