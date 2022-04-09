Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fifth-year Nicole McNeely tied a career high, scoring 10 points on six goals and four assists as the Saints took down the three-time defending MAAC Champion Fairfield Stags by a final score of 16-11 at Hickey Field on Saturday afternoon. The loss for the Stags is their second league loss since 2018 – with the other one coming against the Saints last season.



McNeely’s afternoon tied her career-best, falling one point shy of Siena’s single-game program record for points. Senior Mary Soures wouldn’t be outdone, scoring six goals as well while freshman Grace Dobrzynski tossed out three assists. Senior Ally Mervine got the win in net, making five saves. Sabrina Krasner , who played net in the second half, made nine saves on 13 shots.



Fairfield’s Elizabeth Talluto scored five times, while Rylee Harrell scored three times. Ellie Grefenstette scored twice, and Olivia Doody tossed out three assists. Casey Collins made three saves in net in the second half, after coming in for Olivia Conquest who took the loss.



Despite Soures scoring the opening goal, the Stags ran off three early goals to take a 3-1 lead by the 6:57 mark of the first quarter. From there, Siena score seven unanswered goals through the end of the first quarter and into the second quarter – taking an 8-3 lead with 11:58 to play in the second.



Fairfield chipped away and with the help of a 4-0 run into the second half, making it a 10-9 Siena lead with 12:48 to play in the third. However, another 6-0 Siena run through the fourth quarter made it a 16-9 lead for the Saints. The Saints gave up a pair of goals down the stretch, as they shut the door for the win.



The Saints return to action this Wednesday, Apr. 13 at 3 p.m. when they head east to take on the Quinnipiac Bobcats.