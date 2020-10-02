Siena women’s basketball benefiting from continuity

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — College basketball teams that have continuity will likely have a leg up this season.

The Siena women have that. The Saints return eight of their top nine scorers and four of their starters from last year’s team. However, they’re still not allowed to be all together on the court at the same time. The new COVID-19 protocols keep the team separated into smaller groups, and that has been a challenge for graduate transfer Isis Young, who is expected to play big minutes this season.

“You know at this point you really want to work on building chemistry with your teammates so you’re ready to play when it comes time,” Young explained. “And so I feel like six people I’m good with, and the other seven I need to get some work in. So I think that’s been extremely tough.” Young has seen action previously with two Power-5 schools in Syracuse (ACC) and Florida (SEC).

Unlike many coaches around the country, Jaques says her schedule is set. She’s just waiting on contracts to come in before announcing her four non-conference games.