Siena struggles shooting, falls short at St. Bonaventure

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (www.news10.com) — Playing their second game in three days, the Siena Saints would be strong on defense but struggle offensively as the Green and Gold fell to the St. Bonaventure Bonnies by a final score of 50-42 Thursday night.

The Saints held the Bonnies without a three pointer on the game, which would be only the third time since 2001 the Saints would hold an opponent without a three. The last time the Saints held an opponent without a triple would be Feb. 19, 2011 when the Saints beat Saint Peter’s 57-40 at the Yanitelli Center, holding the Peacocks 0-for-8.

Siena was led by a 14-point showing from fifth year Rayshel Brown, adding five rebounds. Junior Anja Knoflach scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds, and freshman Valencia Fontenelle-Posson ended with seven points and five rebounds.

St. Bonaventure got a 19 point effort from Asianae Johnson, leading all scorers on the night. Tianna Johnson fell one point short of a double-double, scoring nine points and snagging 10 rebounds. The Bonnies outscored the Saints 28-14 in the paint.

The first half would be a grind for both sides, as baskets were hard to come by early on. Siena would find themselves with a 17-11 advantage – their largest of the half – at the start of the second quarter with 8:43 to play. From there, the Bonnies went on an 8-0 run to take a 19-17 lead. Both sides would jostle for the lead down the stretch of the first half, as the Saints prevailed with a slim 22-21 lead.

It would be a fight for much of the start of the third quarter, before both sides caught fire and each made four of their last five baskets in the frame as they played to a 34-34 tie into the fourth. As the game went into the final 10 minutes, the Bonnies took a lead with 8:19 to play. Over the time, St. Bonaventure opened up a seven-point lead by holding the Saints down without a point until Valencia Fontenelle-Posson hit a three with 3:18 to play. From there, the Bonnies shut the door, opening up a lead as large as 10 but finishing with an eight point win.

The Saints return to action next Saturday, Nov. 20 when they head to Easton, Pennsylvania to take on Lafayette at 7 p.m.