Siena stopped in second half, fall to Fairfield

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Siena Women's Basketball overcame a 13-point deficit as the sixth seeded Saints rallied past No. 11 Canisius 58-48 in the First Round of the 2020 Hercules Tires MAAC Championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Junior transfer Rayshel Brown posted Siena career-highs of 20 points, nine rebounds, and four assists for the Saints who won their MAAC Tournament opener for the ninth time in the past 11 years.

Siena (11-19) advances to the MAAC Quarterfinals for the 13th time in the last 15 years where they will face No. 3 seed Fairfield Thursday at noon. The Stags swept the regular season series between the squads, winning 65-35 on Jan. 2 in Loudonville and 58-46 last Thursday in Connecticut.

Third Team All-MAAC selection Sabrina Piper scored 16 points and added nine rebounds for the Saints who have won 11 of 12 over Canisius (5-25) including five straight. Amari Anthony chipped in 10 points and six boards for Siena who improved to 8-3 all-time in MAAC First Round contests.

AJ Timbers tallied a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Golden Griffins who have dropped their last four MAAC Tournament contests. D'Jhai Patterson-Ricks added 16 points, six assists, and six steals for Canisius.

The Golden Griffins raced out to an 18-8 lead through one quarter of play, and opened as much as a 23-10 advantage with 8:08 remaining in the half. The Saints shot just 27% (9-34) in the opening half as they trailed 32-22 at the break.

Canisius extended its lead back to as many as 12 early in the third quarter, before Siena mounted a comeback. The Saints reeled off a late 15-4 run capped by a Margo Peterson three on the final possession to take the lead for good at 44-41 heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Griffins tied the game one final time at 45, but Siena clamped down late to keep its season alive. The Saints finished on a 13-3 run over the final 7:45, while holding Canisius scoreless for 7:12 to post their largest comeback victory of the season. Siena previously rallied from a 12-point deficit to defeat the Golden Griffins on Jan. 11 in Buffalo.

The Saints' defense was tremendous in the second half, holding Canisius to just 16 points on only 18% (6-33) shooting. The Golden Griffins were just 2-16 in the final quarter, while also going only 2-10 from the free throw line in the final period.

Tobulayefa Watts recorded five of Siena's 11 blocks, and the Saints pulled down 50 rebounds for the first time since Jan. 4, 2019 against Saint Peter's. Siena also held Canisius' Third Team All-MAAC selection Danielle Sanderlin – who entered play averaging 15.8 points – to just seven points on only 3-15 shooting.