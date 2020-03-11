Siena stopped in second half, fall to Fairfield

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Despite a high powered first half which ended in an 8-8 tie, the Siena men’s lacrosse team was held to just four goals in the second half as they fell to the Fairfield Stags by a final score of 21-12. With the loss, the Saints move to 2-4 on the season.
Sophomore George Rusnak scored a team-high five goals, while junior Jack Kiernan scored a hat trick with three goals and two assists for five points as well. Freshman Colin Gleason added a goal and assist, and senior defenseman Jack Drillock scored just the fourth goal of his career as well. Drillock also added a team-high eight ground balls.
Fairfield’s Dylan Beckwith had an eight point day with five goals and three assists. Four other Stags had five point days, including Taylor Strough with four goals and an assist. Frankie Labetti was 24-for-30 in the faceoff x, grabbing 15 ground balls of his own. Goalie James Corasaniti made 17 saves in the win for the Stags.
The first quarter was a slower scoring period, as it was a 3-1 Stags lead with 1:22 left in the quarter. Kiernan would score just eight seconds later as the Saints would grab the strike just seconds after the faceoff as it was 3-2 after the first 15 minutes. The second quarter would be a different story, as both teams combined for 11 goals which included four separate three goal runs that spilled into Fairfield’s first goal of the second half. Siena’s 8-6 lead would move into an 8-8 tie at the half before Fairfield opened the second half with a goal for a 9-8 lead.
The Stags never looked back, they came out firing for the final 30 minutes. After Rusnak scored his fifth goal of the game to bring the game back to a 10-10 tie, Fairfield would score 11 of the games next 13 goals, including the final five in the fourth quarter as the Stags held the Saints scoreless over the final 15:15 of the game to secure the win.
Fairfield was able to get 60 shots to Siena’s 47, including 42 shots on net for the Stags. However, the Saints forced Fairfield into 23 turnovers and were more efficient on clears going 21-for-26. Both sides were efficient in their man-up opportunities, as the Stags went 4-for-5 and the Saints went 3-for-5.
The Saints return to the field this Saturday, March 14 when they return to Hickey Field and open MAAC play when they face the Monmouth Hawks. The opening faceoff will kick things off at 1 p.m.
