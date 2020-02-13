The Siena women’s basketball team have won their last five straight games. Their last lost was in late January to Rider.
The Green and Gold say a lot has changed since that game. They are a much more confident team than they were about a month ago but although they are on the rise, Thursday night’s matchup against Rider will still be a tough test.
The Annual Pink Zone game raises money and awareness for local breast cancer survivors and has grossed over $191,000 since its inception. The Saints are seeking to eclipse the $200,000 mark to celebrate the milestone 20th anniversary.
Siena Set To Host Rider In Annual Pink Zone Game
The Siena women’s basketball team have won their last five straight games. Their last lost was in late January to Rider.