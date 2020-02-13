Siena Set To Host Rider In Annual Pink Zone Game

Kicking off a two-game home stand, the University at Albany women's basketball team hosted Hartford on Wednesday and got back on the winning track with a 63-40 victory over the Hawks.

Led by three double-digit scorers in Frames, Haegerstrand and Schecter, the Great Danes began the first quarter on a 10-0 run and never looked back. Frames headlined the offense with 12 points, while Haegerstrand and Schecter each had 11 points.

Kantzy kicked off the scoring for UAlbany, with a three-pointer 30 seconds into the contest. From that point forward, the Great Danes tallied seven straight points and led 10-0 at the 5:19 mark. During the scoring run for UAlbany, Frames chipped in with a three-pointer and Schecter and Stokes each tallied a layup. The Hawks ended the scoring run with a field goal in the paint with 4:45 remaining, but the Great Danes ended the quarter on a 6-2 run and held a 18-4 advantage heading into the second.

The Hawks got off to a quick start in the second with a layup 40 seconds in, but UAlbany continued to pull ahead. Haegerstrand responded with a three-pointer to put the Great Danes up 21-7 at the nine-minute mark, and UAlbany's double digit lead remained throughout the whole quarter. Six straight points by Hanner starting at the 4:29 mark pushed the Great Danes up 33-18. UAlbany eventually held on to a 35-18 lead heading into halftime.

In the third, Schecter continued the scoring for UAlbany with a field goal in the paint 15 seconds in. The Hawks responded with a field goal in the paint of their own at the 8:35 mark, but from that point forward the Great Danes went on a 11-0 run. Highlighted during that stretch, Frames notched two three-pointers and a three-point play after converting on a layup and a free throw. The Great Danes tallied its largest lead of the game at 50-20 at the 3:57 mark, and held a 54-30 advantage heading into the fourth.

Hartford began the fourth with a three-pointer, and followed with five straight points to trim the UAlbany lead to 54-38 at the 7:54 mark. Stokes ended the scoring run for the Hawks with a free throw, and UAlbany held Hartford to two points for the remainder of the game to seal with win.

NextThe Great Danes will host Maine in their annual "Pink Game" on Saturday, February 15. Tip-off is slated for 5 pm.