Siena mourns the loss of men’s basketball great Matt Gras ‘95

LOUDONVILLE, NY – The Siena Athletics Family is saddened to learn of the passing of men’s basketball great Matt Gras ’95. Gras, who had been courageously fighting a long battle with cerebellar ataxia, passed away on April 15 from complications related to COVID-19 at the age of 46.

“Matt was a gentleman who matured into a very good person and basketball player,” said former head coach Mike Deane, who recruited and coached Gras for his first three years with the Saints. “It was a pleasure to interact with him during our three years together and afterwards, as he was also my financial broker later in life. Matt was a delight to be around, and nobody ever had a bad word to say about him. I hope he can rest in peace now, because I know that he was struggling of late because of his disease, and I know that he will be sorely missed by all. If there is something good to come of this unfortunate circumstance, it is that I have had a chance to reconnect with everyone during this time, and I have a great source of pride for all that our young men from those teams have accomplished. I wish Matt peace, and am thankful for all that he gave to the program.”

Gras appeared in 114 games including 65 starts at center during his four-year career at Siena from 1991-95. A two-time MAAC All-Academic Team selection (1994, 1995), he totaled 933 points and 502 rebounds while shooting exactly an even 50% from the field for his career.

Gras may be most well-remembered for his stellar 1994 NIT performance, in which he played a key role in leading the Saints to a third-place finish at Madison Square Garden. He averaged 15.4 points and 7.2 rebounds spanning five NIT games, highlighted by his first collegiate double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds in the consolation game victory over Kansas State. Gras’ 36 career rebounds are most all-time in Siena’s storied NIT history, while his 77 total points rank second most.

“He was a pain in the a**,” joked former teammate and collegiate roommate Brian Bidlingmyer ’95. “Matt was talented and extremely gifted. He had great hands and feet and helped us win a lot of games. Unfortunately, he is the second member of our 1994 NIT team that we have lost (Jeff Muszynski), so this really puts into perspective how lucky and blessed you are.”

Gras led the Saints in scoring during his senior season in 1994-95, averaging 13.8 points while adding 5.9 rebounds on a stellar 53.3% field goal percentage. He registered a pair of double-doubles, and scored a career-high 27 points while adding nine rebounds vs. Northwestern.

“Matt and I first met at summer camp before coming to Siena and we went through thick and thin together,” noted former teammate Stu Downing ’95. “We always felt that our time together was special, and this is a great loss. My prayers and support for his family.”

Originally from Seymour, Connecticut, Gras starred alongside fellow Siena legend Doremus Bennerman at St. Joseph High School in Trumbull, Connecticut. Gras was a 1,000-point scorer for the Cadets, and averaged 22.4 points and 12.5 rebounds during his senior season en route to being named the Bridgeport Post Player of the Year. Gras and Bennerman were part of a St. Joseph men’s basketball team which was recently enshrined in the school’s Hall of Fame.

“This whole situation has been tough, and I’m heartbroken for Matt’s family,” reflected Bennerman from his home in Sweden. “We got to a point at Siena where we were so close from our time together in high school and college. We always knew we had each other’s backs.”

Gras is survived by his mother, Carolyn, daughter, Chloe, brother, Bryan, and former wife, Jennifer. He is also survived by his stepfather Spike Jones, sister Nicole, sister-in-law Kristen, and nephews Tyler and Evan.

Additional information on Gras’ passing will be shared here as it becomes available.