Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Siena men’s lacrosse team made a late push, scoring three fourth quarter goals as they were defeated by the Manhattan Jaspers by a final score of 8-7.



Senior Jack Kiernan set the tone for the Saints, tying a career-high in goals with six. Pratt Reynolds scored the other goal for the Saints, while Christopher Yanchoris made 12 saves in the loss.



Manhattan saw Jake Nicolosi score a hat trick, and Sean Mackinney provided three points with a goal and two assists. Kyle Gucwa scored two goals and dished an assist as well. Goaltender Brendan Krebs made seven saves in the cage, getting the win for the Jaspers.



It would be all Jaspers in the first half, as Manhattan took a 6-2 lead at the midway point. Siena began their trek back in the second half, as Reynolds and Kiernan went back-to-back to bring the Manhattan lead to 6-4 in the first four minutes of the first half.



Manhattan broke through with a goal with 2:23 to play in the third, and scored once again to lead by four, 8-4, with 9:24 to play. With five minutes to play, Kiernan unloaded with three goals in two minutes, bringing it to 8-7 with 3:46 to play. However, the Saints fell short at the end, as Manhattan held on for the win.



The Saints return to action next Saturday, Apr. 16 at 3 p.m. as they play host to the St. Bonaventure Bonnies. The game will be the back end of a double-header once again with the women’s team.