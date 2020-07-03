Siena men’s basketball adds Steven Lazar

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Siena Basketball Head Coach Carmen Maciariello has announced the addition of incoming freshman forward Steven Lazar. A 6-8, 190-pound walk-on, Lazar hails from Toronto, Ontario where he attended Crestwood Prep.
“We’re excited to bring a high character student athlete into our program,” said Maciariello. “Steven is a winner and a worker – two things we love here at Siena.”
Lazar averaged 5.3 points and 3.7 rebounds over 16 games this past season for Crestwood Prep and head coach Ro Russell. A 4.0 student, Lazar was a part of two CISAA Championship teams (2018, 2019).
Lazar is the eighth addition to the 2020-21 Siena Basketball roster, joining fellow incoming freshmen Aidan Carpenter, Colin Golson, and Bennett Kwiecinski, graduate transfer Harrison Curry (Detroit Mercy), and undergraduate transfers Kyle Arrington (Western Illinois), Jackson Stormo (Pepperdine), and Dana Tate, Jr. (Rhode Island).
Lazar joins a Siena Basketball program which captured the program’s eighth MAAC Regular Season Championship and was awarded their sixth MAAC Tournament Championship while also being crowned the conference’s NCAA automatic qualifier this past winter. Siena is projected to return four starters from last year’s squad which posted a 20-10 overall record including a 15-5 ledger in the MAAC, and finished the season with 10 consecutive wins to mark the nation’s seventh longest active winning streak.