Siena men’s basketball adds Pepperdine transfer Jackson Stormo

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Siena Basketball Head Coach Carmen Maciariello has announced the addition of Pepperdine University transfer Jackson Stormo. The 6-8, 250-pound rising junior center from Santa Barbara, California is expected to sit out the upcoming 2020-21 season per NCAA transfer regulations, and then have two years of eligibility remaining.

“Jackson is a tireless worker in all that he does,” said Maciariello. “He is a tremendous student athlete who will give 100% effort 100% of the time in everything he does. We are excited to work with such an amazing person, and cannot wait to welcome him to Loudonville. He will add great value to our Siena College community as a whole.”

Stormo appeared in 36 games spanning two seasons competing for Pepperdine in the West Coast Conference. He averaged 0.9 points and 1.1 rebounds over 5.2 minutes per game for his career with the Waves. A 2018-19 WCC Commissioner’s Honor Roll “bronze” honors recipient and a Pepperdine Scholar Athlete, Stormo saw action in 16 games this past season totaling five points and 16 rebounds in 66 minutes of action.

Stormo averaged 17.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, and 2.3 assists as a high school senior at San Marcos, which he guided to the school’s first-ever CIF Southern Section title. He was named the 2018 CIF Southern Section 2A Player of the Year and the Channel League MVP, while also being selected to the Cal-Hi Sports All-State D2 First Team. Stormo played his club basketball for the LA Rockfish.

Stormo joins a Siena Basketball program which captured its eighth MAAC Regular Season Championship and was awarded its sixth MAAC Tournament Championship while also being crowned the conference’s NCAA automatic qualifier this past winter. The Saints are expected to return four starters from last year’s squad which posted a 20-10 overall record including a 15-5 ledger in the MAAC, and finished the season with 10 consecutive wins to mark the nation’s seventh longest active winning streak.