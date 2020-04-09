Siena lacrosse players provide medical assistance amid pandemic

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Loudonville Assisted Living Residence is filled with amazing caretakers and amongst those, two Siena lacrosse players who traded their sticks to be another set of helping hands.



Kaitlyn Lembo is a senior at Siena. She said ever since she was a little girl, she always wanted to be a doctor.



It’s a different kind of scenery for her and goalie Anthony Tebbano. “I think it’s a fantastic place to work,” Tebbano said, “they’re in their 50th year.”

Lembo added, “I’m very thankful to have this responsibility to bring much positivity everyday.”



Protection is important in the facility, washing hands more than usual. Tebbano said, “Every time I switch off gloves, I either go wash your hands or either sanitize I make sure to do a lot.”



“Providing any sort of care to make sure we’re going the extra mile to have that sort of family connection that they had before,” said Lembo.

With family visitation on pause, it’s up to everyone at the Loudonville Assisted Living to make residents feel at ease. Tebbano said, “One of the biggest things we can do other than keeping them safe physically is keeping them mentally reassure them that everything will be okay and that we’re doing our best to keep them safe.”