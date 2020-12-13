Siena drops second of back to back, falls 76-44 to Fairfield

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After scoring 21 points on Friday night, Fairfield’s Sam Lewis would top her previous performance and score 39 points Saturday night as they Siena Saints fell to the Fairfield Stags by a final score of 76-44.

Lewis’ 39 points were curated on 14-of-17 shooting from the floor, including going 11-for-13 from three-point land. Her 11 three pointers would set a new MAAC single game record. Providing other scoring were both Katie Armstrong and Lou Lopez-Senechal, who each scored 14 points and 12 points, respectively. Rachel Hakes would benefit from the scoring spree, dishing out nine assists.

For the Green and Gold, senior Rayshel Brown would lead the way with 17 points on 8-for-16 shooting from the floor, while falling a rebound short of a double-double finishing with nine rebounds. Graduate student Isis Young would also contribute 13 points, and junior Tobulayefa Watts would snag 10 rebounds, three blocks, and three steals. As a team, the Saints would turn the ball over 25 times during the contest.

Despite a game-opening three from freshman Ahniysha Jackson for the second straight night, the Stags would go on a 10-0 run over the next five minutes and would open up as much of a 10 point lead through the first quarter. However, Siena would hold strong on defense toward the end of the first, as they would turn the Stags over five times in the first frame, including holding Fairfield scoreless over the final 1:57 of the quarter.

Lewis would begin to heat up in the second quarter, as she would have 19 points entering the half. She would go a perfect 3-for-3 in the second quarter, as she aided Fairfield to a 36-22 lead midway through. Lewis would just pour it on in the second half, taking her green light from long range to another six threes over the final two quarters. The Stags would extend out their lead in the third, and would stay full steam ahead through the final buzzer.

The Saints return to action next weekend on Friday and Saturday, as the Green and Gold are slated to travel to Buffalo to take on the Canisius Golden Griffins. Tip-off for both games next weekend are set at 5 PM.