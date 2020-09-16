Siena basketball to begin season no earlier than Nov. 25

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There were questions as to whether or not we’d even see basketball in 2020, but the Siena season is starting to take shape.

The Saints’ season will start no earlier than Nov. 25 because of the final exam schedule, according to Director of Athletics John D’Argenio. They can schedule non-conference games until Dec. 6. League play will tip off Dec. 8.

The MAAC approved this plan on Monday, with the goal of completing a 20-game league slate. During the conference season, the Siena men will take the court Tuesdays and Fridays. Men’s teams across the league will stick to the same schedule because of their television agreement with ESPN Friday nights. The women will play Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Those details, first reported by Jeff Goodman, were confirmed by MAAC Commissioner Rich Ensor, who also said that by spreading out the games, it leaves room for whatever testing protocols the NCAA will put in place.

There will be an open week starting Feb. 23 in the case make-up games are needed before the MAAC tournament, which is set to take place in Atlantic City March 9-13.

Siena men’s head coach Carmen Maciariello said when it comes to the non-conference, he’ll stick with the teams they already have contracts with on their schedule, whether home or away. The only matchup he definitely wants to keep is the Franciscan Cup rivalry against sister school St. Bonaventure. He also acknowledged that the Advocare Tournament scheduled in Orlando is unlikely.

“Even if we get tested and we’re in a bubble down there, New York State law, we return we have to quarantine 14 days,” Maciariello explained. “So you know, you play that around Thanksgiving, you come back, you miss two weeks of the season and you can’t work out. Your guys can’t stay in shape. Doesn’t seem like that would be the wisest thing.”

As for fans, Ensor said MAAC’s member programs will remain spectator-free through at least Dec. 23.