HAMILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With 97 seconds remaining in the third period and the score tied at one goal apiece, junior defender Lauri Sertti connected on a game-winning goal to send the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men’s hockey team to a 2-1 victory against the Colgate Raiders Saturday night.



With the win, RPI improves to 11-16-1 overall and 6-10-0 in ECAC Hockey, while Colgate falls to 13-13-2 and 10-6-0 in ECAC Hockey play.



After both sides played through a scoreless first period, RPI broke the tie at the 2:09 mark of the second period. The Engineers broke out of their own zone, as freshman Sutter Muzzatti skated through the neutral zone, he tossed the puck for Altti Nykanen as RPI crossed the blue line. Nykanen then found Austin Heidemann in the slot, who finished with a shot off the crossbar and into the net to open a 1-0 RPI lead.



Holding the 1-0 lead after two periods, the Engineers surrendered a Colgate goal just 12 seconds into the third period. Off the faceoff, Colgate controlled the puck and skated into the zone. The puck ended up on the stick of Alex Young, who scored inside the right post on RPI goaltender Jack Watson to even things up at 1-1. Colton Young and Reid Irwin each assisted on the play as well.



Both sides played even through the third period, until the final two minutes. With 1:37 to play in the game, Sertti struck to give RPI the late lead. After John Beaton skated into the offensive zone, he snapped off a shot that was saved off the left leg pad of Colgate goalie Carter Gylander. However, Gylander left a rebound that trickled into the slot, where Sertti gave it a one-timer and found the twine.



Despite pulling their goalie, Colgate couldn’t find an equalizer in the final 97 seconds, giving RPI the road win.



Watson made 34 saves on the evening – including 13 in the second period. His 34 saves were the most in a game since Vermont back on November 27 (41 saves). Gylander finished with 22 saves on the night for Colgate.



The Engineers return to the ice next Friday, February 10 at 7 p.m. when RPI plays host to Brown at the Houston Field House to kick off their Alumni Weekend.