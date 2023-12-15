CORTLAND, NY (NEWS10) — The Cortland Red Dragons have made it to the Stagg Bowl for the first time in program history, preparing to play for their first Division-III national title. They’ve done so with the help of ten Section 2 players on the roster.

13-1 Cortland will take on defending champion, 14-0 North Central. Two of the local standouts that helped the Red Dragons get to this point are senior wide receiver and Greenwich native Cole Burgess, and senior running back and Saratoga Springs native Ashton Capone. They both found the endzone in Cortland’s semifinal win over Randolph Macon. Burgess had 12 catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns.

They don’t take this journey for granted, and want to end their college careers on top of the mountain. “Me and Ashton, we’re locker buddies so I feel like we talk about it every day, how special this is especially being seniors,” said Burgess.” We realize this is our last chance and we’ve been making the most of it. Each week we’re always like, ‘Lets earn one more week. I don’t want this to be our last one.’ And it’s crazy how we’ve ended up here. This is our last week no matter what and it’s for all the marbles, so it’s pretty cool.”

“Obviously we know we have people watching from home and to see the support and go out there and do what we’ve got to do and get to this point, it means the world to us,” added Capone.

Kickoff is set for Friday at 7:00 PM.