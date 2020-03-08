LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Back at home after a midweek loss, the Siena Saints women’s lacrosse team took full advantage of the friendly confines of Hickey Field on Saturday as they defeated the Wagner Seahawks by a final score of 11-8. With the win, the Saints move back to .500 at 3-3 on the season.
Junior Kerry Gerety led the charge on offense with a two goal, two assist game while also grabbing eight draw controls, two ground balls, and a caused turnover. Both Kaitlyn Dowsett and Mary Soures each collected hat tricks with three goals apiece. Goaltender Ally Mervine was solid in net, stopping 11 shots in the victory.
For Wagner, Erin Kerstetter put up a six-point day with four goals and a pair of assists. She also led the team with four draw controls, all coming in the second half. Madeline Seims would score twice, while goalie Lauren DiStefano made nine saves.
The Saints wasted no time getting on the board, as Dowsett notched the first goal just 50 seconds into the game for the early 1-0 lead. Wagner would pull back even as Stefani Peluso scored at the 25:14 mark, but that led into three unanswered goals from Siena as Gerety, Soures, and Julia Pelcher all scored to make it 4-1 Saints with 15:33 to play. The Seahawks would make things interesting down the stretch in the first half, as they scored back-to-back goals in the final five minutes to cut Siena’s lead to 5-4 at the half.
In the second half, the Saints poured it on early and often as another three-goal run with Gerety, Dowsett, and Soures gave them an 8-4 lead. That would be as much cushion as they would need, as they pulled away for the win despite not scoring over the final 14:19 of the ballgame as Mervine held strong in net.
The Saints return to the field this Wednesday, March 11 when they play host to the UAlbany Great Danes at Hickey Field. The capital city matchup is set to start at 3 p.m.
Saints whisk away Wagner
Women’s lacrosse remains perfect at home with victory over Seahawks
