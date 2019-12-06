When Burnt-Hills native Morgan Burchhardt came to Saint Rose, the women’s soccer team made a trip to the final four, now in her senior year, she’s for an even or better outcome.
Burchhardt reflects back on past five years with the Golden Knights and head coach Laurie Darling Gutheil talks about the talent on her field.
The Golden Knights will host Molloy in the Sweet Sixteen on Friday. They come into the matchup with a 19-2-1 record.
Saint Rose’s Morgan Burchhardt not ready to close out the season
