ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saint Rose women’s soccer team is gearing up for the start of the 2023 season, looking to put together another championship season. Head coach Laurie Darling Gutheil and the Golden Knights are coming off a season where they won 19 games and only suffered one loss.

The Golden Knights won the NE10 championship punching their ticket to the NCAA tournament. They were the number one seed in the east region and made it to the finals but fell short against Franklin Pierce.

“We have an exceptional collection of extremely talented and extremely athletic players,” Darling Gutheil said. “So we’re going to present a really exciting and really dynamic level of soccer. We have a great core of returners who have played in on a national championship team. Our goal is to celebrate and earn every single victory through the regular season to put ourselves in the best position to go after post-season play, both for the ne10 tournament and for the NCAA tournament.”

Game one for the Golden Knights is on Thursday, August 31, against Georgian Court at 4 P-M.