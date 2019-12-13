The Saint Rose Women’s Soccer team and Grand Valley State University have a bit of history between them.
Today marked the fourth meeting between these two in the final four and the most recent was in 2014 when The Lakers advanced to the championships on penalty kicks.
The Golden Knights hoped to break The Lakers 20 game win streak to advance.
Saint Rose cut a two-goal deficit in the second period but Grand Valley would immediately respond to make it a 3-1 game.
Burnt Hills native, Morgan Burchhardt added another goal for The Golden Knights late in the period but The Lakers defense wouldn’t let another one past them and with the 3-2 secured their sixth title match in the past seven years.
Saint Rose women’s soccer historic season comes to an end
