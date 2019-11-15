Saint Rose women’s soccer advances to NE10 finals

With a 3-2 win in the semifinals against Bentley, the Saint Rose women’s soccer team advances to the North East 10 conference finals on Sunday.

This would is the Golden Knights ninth trip to the finals, that game is set for 1 o’clock at Saint Rose.

