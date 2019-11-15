Saint Rose women’s soccer advances to NE10 finals

NEWS10 ABC
by: Katya Guillaume
With a 3-2 win in the semifinals against Bentley, the Saint Rose women’s soccer team advances to the North East 10 conference finals on Sunday.
This would is the Golden Knights ninth trip to the finals, that game is set for 1 o’clock at Saint Rose.
IT’S COLD 🥶 but that is not stopping @gogoldenknights from hostin Bentley in @TheNortheast10 women’s soccer semifinals. Highlights and reaction on @WTEN tonight. pic.twitter.com/zeV0YjCHHK— Katya Guillaume (@KatyaonTV) November 14, 2019
IT’S COLD 🥶 but that is not stopping @gogoldenknights from hostin Bentley in @TheNortheast10 women’s soccer semifinals. Highlights and reaction on @WTEN tonight. pic.twitter.com/zeV0YjCHHK