ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The College of Saint Rose women’s basketball team has shown through just six games they’re capable of a putting together a special season. And considering this will be the last basketball season at Saint Rose, doing just that is their primary focus.

The Golden Knights took down Saint Michael’s 59-31 Tuesday night at home for their fifth straight victory.

After the game, first-year head coach Will Brown delivered a powerful message of unity amongst the team in the wake of last week’s announcement that the college would be closing after the current school year.

“I think our kids have shown tremendous composure, resiliency,” said Brown. “I told them, “Hey, let’s control the narrative of this. Let’s try to do something special. Let’s stick together. Come March, I’ll help you find another school.” This is difficult – nothing I’ve ever experienced in my career. I’m consumed with making sure our players mentally are where they need to be; that they’re focused on their academics. (We) can make everyone proud – almost like a last hurrah.”

Junior forward Maddisyn Mahoney recorded a game-high 16 points in the win. She is one of seven Capital Region players on the roster – four of which transferred to Saint Rose prior to this season.

And despite the disappointment of the school’s closing, Mahoney said she has no regrets over her decision to attend Saint Rose and play this year for Coach Brown this year. She, along with her teammates, sound like they’re all in on making this as memorable a season as possible.

“The news, when it broke, yes, it was devastating,” said Mahoney. “We all were in a moment of shock. But right now we want to just focus on our athletics, our academics and finish the year strong.”

“We seriously have nothing left to lose,” added sophomore guard Kaelah Carter, a fellow Shaker High School graduate. She had a season-high 12 points off the bench Tuesday. “So, we’re just giving it our all, always just pushing and working harder than we did yesterday. Halfway through the second semester – that’s when it’ll really effect me and the rest of the basketball people. But, honestly, right now, it’s in our minds, but it’s not, like, the focus that we have.”

Saint Rose (5-1) returns to non-conference play Friday for a road game with Caldwell.