ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If the impending closure of The College of Saint Rose is weighing on the minds of the members of the women’s basketball team, they’re certainly not letting it show on the court.

The Golden Knights fought back from a double-digit first half deficit Tuesday night at home against Southern New Hampshire University, one of the two teams tied atop the NE-10 standings, to take down the Penmen 53-46.

“These players…you know, I can’t say enough about how much credit they deserve because of the adversity that they’re dealing with,” said head coach Will Brown. “School’s closing; they’re trying to enjoy a basketball season; they have other coaches recruiting them. So, we’re dealing with so much more…than the average team. And I can’t say enough about how our players are handling it, and how they’re performing on the court. And…I appreciate them allowing me to be along for the ride.”

With 6:17 remaining in the second quarter, Saint Rose faced its largest deficit in a home game this season, trailing 26-13. The Golden Knights managed to hold SNHU to just two points the rest of the half, while drawing within six at 28-22.

Saint Rose sophomore guard Payton Graber, who only had three points in the first half, erupted out of the halftime break, connecting on three three-pointers in the span of 2:26. That fueled an 11-5 run that tied the game at 33 and forced a Penmen timeout.

“I knew I was gonna have to try to create a little more offensively, and my team helped me get open,” said Graber. “We worked together, and our screens were working; our offense was flowing better.”

But the Golden Knights did not slow down following the stoppage, closing the quarter with another sizable run: 12-4 to take a 45-37 edge heading into the final stanza.

After a three-pointer from SNHU’s Adriana Timberlake – one of her five on the evening – with 3:54 to play in the game brought the Penmen with five, the two sides went scoreless over the next 2:20.

With just over 90 seconds left on the game clock, Shaker grad Maddisyn Mahoney connected on a turnaround from the right block, extending the margin to two possessions – two of her game-high 14 points – and the Golden Knights held it down defensively from there for the 53-46 win, moving them into a tie with the Penmen for the second spot in the league standings.

“During halftime, we just came in the locker room, and were, like, “This is not how we play. This is not us right now. We need to fix it, and we need to execute,”” said Mahoney. “Obviously…the end result…we did that, and we won.”

Saint Rose (12-2, 8-2) hits the road Saturday to take on New Haven at 1:30 p.m.