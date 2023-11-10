ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The College of Saint Rose women’s soccer team advanced to the Northeast-10 Conference Championship final with a 2-0 win against Franklin Pierce this evening at Sullivan Field.

After the two squads played a scoreless 70 minutes, freshman midfielder Sydney Myers scored twice in nine-minute span to provide the Golden Knights a late multi-goal lead.

Myers first score came off a corner kick scramble that saw senior back Sanna Rein provide the assist before Myers headed home the opening goal.

The freshman would complete the brace when she converted a Mia Klammer throw in that flicked off the head of freshman midfielder Brielle Zink .

The top-ranked Golden Knights will battle Adelphi for the league championship on Sunday at 2:00 pm at Sullivan Field. The Panthers, who are the second seed in the NE10 bracket, earned their spot in the title match with a 1-0 semifinal victory over Southern New Hampshire.