Saint Rose honored with prestigious United Soccer Coaches Team Pinnacle Award

KANSAS CITY, MO. – The College of Saint Rose women’s soccer program is among a mere nine college entities, men or women, that have been honored with a prestigious United Soccer Coaches Team Pinnacle Award for the 2019-20 academic year.

The Golden Knights are joined by a group that includes the women’s teams from Adrian College, Bloomsburg University, Christopher Newport University, Minnesota State University Mankato, SUNY Geneseo, Webster University, and Motlow State Community College; along with the men’s program at Eastern Connecticut State University.

In its second year, the Team Pinnacle Award honors teams that have achieved a high level of fair play, educational excellence, and success on the pitch.

“To achieve an award that encompasses what every program strives for is a true testament to the commitment and dedication of our student-athletes. They represent what being a Golden Knight is all about and we couldn’t be more proud of them,” said Lori Anctil, Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics.

To be considered for the award, teams must have received either the Platinum, Gold, Silver or Bronze version of the Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award, achieved recognition in the classroom as a recipient of a Team Academic Award, and recorded a .750 or higher winning percentage during the respective season.

Saint Rose undoubtedly boasts a deserving resume.

A year ago, the Golden Knights earned their 20th consecutive Team Academic Award, advanced to their seventh NCAA Championship National Semifinal (Final Four) within a 12-year span, posted a 21-3-1 record, and were recognized as a Northeast-10 Conference Team of the Decade. They tied a league record with their eighth NE10 Postseason Championship, were recognized as a Program That Inspires by College Athletic Advisor, and were among a mere 97 institutions from throughout the country that were honored with a Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award.