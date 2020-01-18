Saint Rose falls 70-56 at Franklin Pierce

RINDGE, N.H. – Franklin Pierce commenced tonight’s Northeast-10 Conference game on a 21-7 run to defeat The College of Saint Rose 70-56. The Ravens, which started 9-of-10 from the field, used a 15-0 run across 4:44 to take control early. The Saint Rose deficit was at least nine points for the final 33:26.
Sophomore guard Becca Townes topped the Golden Knights (7-9/2-7 NE10) with 17 points. Junior forward Nina Fedullo added 14 points on 6-of-9 and 10 rebounds for her seventh “double-double” of the season.
Franklin Pierce (7-9/1-8 NE10) shot 54.4 percent (31-of-57) from the field and had three players score in double figures. Sophomore forward Izzy Lipinski registered 28 points on 14-of-16 shooting, nine rebounds and six assists to lead the way.
Looking ahead, Saint Rose plays at nationally ranked Bentley on Wednesday at 5:30 pm. Fans that are unable to make it to Waltham, Mass. to attend the game can watch all the action live on the NE10 NOW Network. Meanwhile, Franklin Pierce hosts Southern Connecticut State on Wednesday at 5:30 pm as well.
Notes: Tonight’s game was originally slated for Saturday at 1:30 pm…The expected snow in tomorrow’s forecast caused the date and time change…Senior forward Leah Dollard, who paces Saint Rose with 12.8 points per-game on the year, has averaged 13.4 ppg during January…Fedullo, who ranks second on the Golden Knights with 12.6 ppg, grabs a team-high 9.0 rebounds a night, good for fifth in the NE10…She’s averaged 14.5 points and 9.9 boards across the last eight games…Townes was named to Monday’s NE10 weekly honor roll…She averaged a team-best 13.5 points on 57.1 percent shooting as Saint Rose went 2-0 last week.