INDIANAPOLIS (NEWS10) – The College of Saint Rose women’s soccer team was awarded a top seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament this evening. It is the 18th time in 21 competitive years that the Golden Knights are included in the women’s championship bracket, which is comprised of 56 teams this fall.

In total, there are eight regions that consist of six, seven, or eight teams, with two institutions from each region hosting first and second-round contests.

Saint Rose (19-0-1) will serve as a host in the East Region, which brings the opening two rounds to Albany, N.Y. this Friday and Sunday, November 17 and 19. As the number one seed and earner of a first-round bye, the Golden Knights will face the winner of Friday’s 1:00 pm matchup between fourth seed Roberts Wesleyan (10-2-3) and fifth seed and Northeast-10 Conference rival Southern New Hampshire (9-4-5). Sunday’s second round is scheduled to kick off at 2:00 pm. Both the first and second-round games are being held at Sullivan Field at the Plumeri Sports Complex.

Saint Rose secured an automatic berth into the NCAA tournament by capturing its fourth consecutive Northeast-10 Conference Championship. Sunday’s 4-1 triumph over Adelphi marked the 11th league title for the Golden Knights, with is the most in NE10 history.

Saint Rose is 33-14-6 all-time overall in NCAA Tournament contests in its program history. The Golden Knights have earned 12 regional championship appearances and have advanced to eight national semifinals (2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2019, and 2021), in addition to the program’s victory in the 2011 National Championship.

2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer

East Regional (Side of bracket being played in Albany)

Hosted by The College of Saint Rose



Friday, November 17

#4 Roberts Wesleyan (10-2-3) vs. #5 Southern New Hampshire (9-4-5) at 1:00 pm



Sunday, November 19

#1 Saint Rose (19-0-1) vs. Roberts Wesleyan / Southern New Hampshire winner at 2:00 pm

The winners of this weekend’s first and second-round games will meet each other in third-round action on Thursday or Friday, December 1 or 2 for the East Region championship, at the site of the Atlantic Region Champion. The East Region will face the Atlantic Region champion in a national quarterfinal match on Saturday or Sunday, December 3 or 4. The winner will advance to the national semifinals at the Sportsplex at Matthews in Matthews, North Carolina on Thursday, December 7. The national championship match is set for Saturday, December 9.