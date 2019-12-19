Saint Rose drop six in a row against 25th ranked Daemen

ALBANY, N.Y. – The College of Saint Rose used a late first half surge to grab a six-point lead before falling 96-88 to nationally ranked Daemen College inside the Daniel P. Nolan Gymnasium today.

The Golden Knights (3-8) rallied from a 21-11 deficit with 13:48 to go in the first half with a 22-6 run that put them up 33-27 with 6:18 remaining. Freshman guard Manasseh Small knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, and sophomore guard Tyler Washington and senior guard Michael Wearne drained one each to lead the charge.

The Wildcats (12-2), whose only two losses this season came at 24th ranked St. Thomas Aquinas and versus defending national champion Northwest Missouri State, responded by outscoring Saint Rose 17-8 to take a 44-41 halftime lead. They then accounted for 14 of the first 17 second half points to put themselves in control behind a 58-44 cushion with 14:39 left.

Saint Rose made another push as freshman guard Cartier Bowman converted a three-point play a minute later to get the Golden Knights within seven, 58-51. However, Daemen took off on an 11-4 spurt that made it a 14-point game, 69-55, with 11:47 left. The Wildcats eventually boosted their advantage to 20 points with 6:23 remaining, before Saint Rose made one last charge by forcing the Wildcats to go 9-for-12 from the free throw line throughout the final five minutes.

Sophomore forward Sekou Sylla recorded his ninth “double-double” of the year to pace the Golden Knights. Sylla finished with 28 points and 14 rebounds, while junior guard Adam Anderson (Saratoga Springs, N.Y./Saratoga) and freshman forward Eric Fleming tossed in 10 points apiece. Wearne and freshman forward Josh McGettigan added nine each.

Junior center Andrew Sischo (Guilderland, N.Y./Guilderland), the nation’s seventh leading scorer, went 13-for-16 from the floor on the way to a game-high 34 points for Daemen. Senior forward Jeff Redmond and senior guard Breon Harris contributed 22 and 16 respectively.

Going forward, Saint Rose is back home Saturday for a 5:30 pm non-conference date versus Roberts Wesleyan. Meanwhile, the Wildcats are off until New Year’s Day when they travel to Manchester, N.H. to face Saint Anselm.

Notes: Daemen is ranked #19 in the NABC Coaches National Poll and #15 in the D2CCA Media Poll…Saint Rose second year head coach Mike Perno has a young team that features only one senior and a pair of juniors…He started two freshmen and a sophomore today…The Golden Knights shot 54.4 percent (31-for-57) from the floor…It marks the fifth time this season they buried more than half of their field goals…Sylla is among the country’s top-10 and leads the Northeast-10 Conference in rebounding (11.4)…He is third in the conference in scoring (20.2) and is the only NE10 player averaging a “double-double”…He was named to the weekly honor roll Monday for the third time this season…Fleming’s 10 points were a season-high.